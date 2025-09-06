Amapiano stars Kelvin Momo, Zee Nxumalo join Delicious Festival line up

The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, powered by LottoStar, is turning up the heat at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 20 and 21. And this year the spotlight is firmly on two of amapiano’s brightest stars: Kelvin Momo and Zee Nxumalo.

With almost 2 million monthly Spotify listeners, Kelvin Momo has carved out a reputation as one of the genre’s most soulful producers.

Fans can expect him to deliver his signature “private school amapiano” sound with a live band. He will be joined by award-winning vocalist Babalwa M for a performance that promises to be as intimate as it is electrifying.

New musical powerhouse

On the other end of the spectrum is Zee Nxumalo. The multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter has taken the local music scene by storm. Known for her energetic performances and youthful edge, Zee will light up the main stage with her hits. She will be proving why she’s considered one of the freshest voices in South African music right now.

While Momo and Nxumalo embody the new wave of amapiano, they will share the stage with heavyweights. These include Don Toliver, Kwesta, and Inkabi Zezwe (Big Zulu and Sjava), making this year’s line-up a true fusion of sounds.

While culture is celebrated across Saturday’s main stage and the Proudly South African Delicious Food Mile, the Delicious Festival Trader Academy Powered by FoodBev SETA will spotlight the entrepreneurial excellence behind it.

Established to build a more inclusive and resilient food economy, the Academy empowers emerging food entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, compliance support and trading opportunities. This year the Academy will platform 11 graduate entrepreneurs from the first two full programmes. Those who have shown remarkable growth on their journeys.

Blending food and music

“From day one our mission has been to open doors to opportunity and market access,” said Jean Huddy, head of strategy and SMME Support at the academy.

“Seeing 11 graduates debut at the festival is a proud moment for the programme. It’s also a win for South Africa’s food business entrepreneurs. We couldn’t be more excited to see how far these SMMEs have come through the programme.”

This milestone is in line with the festival striving to serve greatness at scale. This by bringing festivalgoers fresh concepts, premium brands and heritage-focused indulgences.

FoodBev SETA CEO, Nokuthula Selamolela, shared the same sentiment.

Skills development

“This programme proves the power of skills development in action. By equipping entrepreneurs with the right tools, we’re not just changing businesses. We’re shaping a stronger, more inclusive food and beverage economy for South Africa. I am especially proud to see our graduates gain not only valuable experience at the festival, but also the market access and exposure that will help their businesses grow.”

The unique meals across the Proudly South African Delicious Food Mile give festivalgoers diverse cuisines to enjoy. This extends the theme of blending local and international at the festival.

Just like the music and fashion, there will be a chance to experience South Africa’s heritage on a plate. Try out trending global flavours and indulge in festival staples.

