Kevin Hart squeezes extra gig to his ‘Reality Check Tour’ shows

American comedian Kevin Hart has given an ear to his South African fans’ cries and extended his upcoming Reality Check Tour comedy shows in the country.

There has been a huge demand for tickets after the comedian announced late in 2022 that he would be coming to South Africa early in 2023. Two shows at the Time Square in Pretoria are already sold out, prompting Hart to add an extra performance for his fans in Cape Town.

“Cape Town ask and you shall receive! The Reality Check Tour is officially coming to Cape Town, South Africa on February 15,” he wrote on his Instagram account on Friday. “It’s going down at Grand Arena at GrandWest. Tickets are on sale right now at.”

The comic also shared that he is working on a book.

“Working on the next chapters of my book in this thing called life. I can’t wait for you guys to see what I have coming up in 2023, and I am loving every bit of my journey.”

