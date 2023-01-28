Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart’ is coming to South Africa

Satirical action comedy Die Hart, which follows Kevin Hart in his pursuit of a life-changing role, will be launched on Prime Video on 24 February and in cinemas from 22 February 2023.

Die Hart sees Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself, as he sets out to pivot away from being pigeonholed as a comedy wingman to being taken seriously as an action movie star.

Hart attends ‘Action Hero School’ run by Ron Wilcox, played by John Travolta, where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

Hart and John Travolta are joined by Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. The movie is directed by Eric Appel and written by Derek Kolstad.

Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video said: “We truly love this movie and can’t wait to share it with our customers in South Africa and worldwide, Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most talented entertainers and we’re so pleased to work with him and Hartbeat to be the exclusive home for this brilliant film.”

Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s Chief Distribution Officer and Die Hart producer said: “Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd-pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”

The movie features ten-episode series reimagined into a feature film format.

