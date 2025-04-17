Keyshia Cole’s SA concert cancelled, ticket holders to be refunded

- Advertisement -

The highly anticipated concert Keyshia Cole — Live in South Africa has officially been cancelled by the promoter.

This decision follows ongoing scheduling challenges with the artist’s team, who this week requested another postponement to accommodate the South African show within Keyshia Cole’s upcoming global tour happening later in 2025.

Despite rescheduling in 2024, followed by the further postponement due to the Los Angeles fire tragedy early this year, a video shared by the artist on social media confirmed it would finally go ahead next week, which sadly now is not the case.

The Heaven Sent hitmaker was set to perform in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 26, at Big Top Arena.

The second performance was scheduled for SunBet Arena in Pretoria on April 27, while the third would have been on April 28 in Cape Town’s Grand Arena.

Incredibly disappointed

However, due to the latest request to push the date back once again, Glen 21 Entertainment, the promoter, has declined to proceed with further changes and cancelled the event altogether.

“We are incredibly disappointed to let fans down once again,” said the event organising team on Thursday.

“South African fans have shown immense excitement and loyalty, and we were truly looking forward to bringing Keyshia Cole to our shores.

“Unfortunately, under the current circumstances with a request for yet another postponement, we are unable to continue pursuing a new tour date yet again.”

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and Billboard chart-topper is well-known for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment.

The promoter added that ticket holders would be contacted directly with information regarding refunds, and the official ticketing platform will provide further assistance in the coming days.

