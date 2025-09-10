King Monada among leading Limpopo artists visiting DJ Chymamusique in hospital

Members of the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM), led by chairperson Mpho “Mphoza” Mashabela and King Monada, paid a sincere visit to renowned house music producer DJ Chymamusique at Pholosho Hospital in Polokwane on Tuesday.

The celebrated 35-year-old artist from Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune District, whose real name is Collen Mmotla, recently came out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This was after he was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of his music associate, Caven Masetla, known as DJ Poizen. Four other occupants also perished in the other car and were burnt beyond recognition in the early hours of last Saturday.

The two musicians were returning from two gigs in Mokopane and Mankweng when the accident happened on the N1 outside Polokwane.

Mokopane and Mankweng formed part of a series of planned tours where both DJs Chymamusique and Poizen were supposed to promote their new album, which was released on August 21, titled Musique. One of the hit tracks on the other album they were promoting is titled ‘Don’t Wait Till I Am Gone’.

Courtesy visit

Mashabela said their visit was just a courtesy by the movement to show solidarity, love, and encouragement to one of Limpopo’s brightest musical exports.

“We came here not only as fellow artists but as a family. Chymamusique has carried the Limpopo flag with pride across stages worldwide. At a time when he needs strength, it is our duty to stand with him and remind him that he is not alone,” said Mashabela.

Mashabela, who was also accompanied by Chymamusique’s family, said he appeared weak but in high spirits.

He has emphasised that Chymamusique’ story is a reminder of the importance of unity and wellness in the creative industry.

“As artists, we face many pressures and challenges. This moment teaches us to prioritise health and to look after one another beyond the stage,” said Mashabela.

Final send-off

Meanwhile, DJ Poizen will be buried this Saturday at his home village in Tickeyline outside Lenyene, Tzaneen.

Two memorial services have been arranged in Centurion’s Shisanyama on Thursday from 4 to 6pm, with the one in Limpopo taking place at the Napscom High School Hall from 4 to 7pm.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, with part one starting at 6am at the same Napscom hall before the second phase of the funeral can be held at Tickeyline’s Malesa Cemetery.

