King of pop nephew brings Michael Jackson back from the dead

King of pop Michael Jackson will come back to life through his 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who has secured a role to portray his late uncle in an upcoming biopic.

Antoine Fuqua, the director of the biopic, announced at the end of January that Jaafar will play the king of pop. The biopic will mark Jaafar’s first onscreen appearance.

He is the second eldest son Jermaine Jackson’s seven children. Jermaine is the eldest of the Jackson children and was a member of the famous Jackson Five.

After Fuqua made the announcement, Jaafar shared a post on Instagram that read: “I’m humbled and honoured to bring my uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Jaafar shared the same post on twitter.

I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon. Photo by Jourdynn Jackson pic.twitter.com/Xow9Mkakup — Jaafar Jackson (@JaafarJackson) January 30, 2023

The biopic will document Michael’s life from his youth to becoming a world icon. The movie is also expected to address the controversies in the troubled musician’s past.

Michael’s mother Katherine Jackson said: “Jaafar embodies my son. It is so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

The king of pop’s other biopics include Michael Jackson: The Man In The Mirror, and Searching For Neverland.

