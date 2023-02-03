Subscriptions
King of pop nephew brings Michael Jackson back from the dead

By Shona Buhr
A performance during the Michael Jackson History Show at Artscape in Cape Town in 2017. / Gallo Images

King of pop Michael Jackson will come back to life through his 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who has secured a role to portray his late uncle in an upcoming biopic.

Jaafar Jackson / photo by @JaafarJackson twitter

Antoine Fuqua, the director of the biopic, announced at the end of January that Jaafar will play the king of pop. The biopic will mark Jaafar’s first onscreen appearance.

He is the second eldest son Jermaine Jackson’s seven children. Jermaine is the eldest of the Jackson children and was a member of the famous Jackson Five.


After Fuqua made the announcement, Jaafar shared a post on Instagram that read: “I’m humbled and honoured to bring my uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)

Jaafar shared the same post on twitter.

The biopic will document Michael’s life from his youth to becoming a world icon. The movie is also expected to address the controversies in the troubled musician’s past.

Michael’s mother Katherine Jackson said: “Jaafar embodies my son. It is so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

The king of pop’s other biopics include Michael Jackson: The Man In The Mirror, and Searching For Neverland.

