‘King Shaka had lovers but rejected marriage to build kingdom’

King Shaka kaSenzangakhona had romantic relationships, but marriage and family were never his focus.

The Zulu royal house has officially dispelled ongoing speculation, confirming that Shaka did indeed have girlfriends and engaged in sexual relationships.

This was clarified by royal house spokesperson Thulani Zulu in an interview with Sunday World on Tuesday.

Zulu clarified that, despite his prominence as a military strategist and leader, Shaka led an ordinary life in many aspects.

“He was a bachelor by choice, and when he grew tired of a girlfriend, he would hand her over to his brother, Mpande,” Zulu said.

Divided opinions

This explanation comes after Shaka iLembe season 2, episode 5, which showed viewers Shaka (played by Lemogang Tsipa) having a romantic encounter with Liyana (played by Luyanda Zuma), sparking public controversy.

The scene sparked divided opinions on social media.

Some users argued that their formal education never mentioned Shaka having romantic relationships or children, while others insisted that oral histories and other records support the idea that Shaka did have lovers and even children.

Professor Gugu Mazibuko, a cultural expert and academic, further supports the royal house’s position.

“It is historically accurate. According to research, Shaka had girlfriends but rejected the institution of marriage because his focus was nation-building and expanding the Zulu kingdom,” said Mazibuko.

Shaka had desires

Mazibuko noted that historical accounts mention that Shaka may have fathered a child named Cetshwayo, although this assumption remains debated among historians.

“It would be unrealistic to assume that such a prominent and powerful figure lived a life devoid of intimacy or sexual relationships.

“Like any man, Shaka had desires, but he channelled his energy towards his leadership duties rather than starting a family,” she said.

Both Zulu and Mazibuko agree that Shaka’s legacy was deliberately shaped to focus on building a strong Zulu nation, often sidelining his personal life, which was less documented but not devoid of human experiences like love and relationships.

