Kwenzo Ngcobo and Abdul Khoza reunite in comedy series

Kwenzo Ngcobo and Abdul Khoza, who starred in The Wife, will reunite for a new comedy series called Ekhaya Backpackers.

Produced by Milagro Concept, a female-owned production company, Ekhaya Backpackers is a new Showmax Original comedy series.

In The Wife, Ngcobo and Khoza played the Zulu brothers. Other cast members joining the two actors are Thobani Mbhele, Eve Rasimeni, Monnye Kunupi, and Felix Hlophe.

The comedy series introduces the Mthembu family, which intends to convert a family home into a backpackers’ hostel in order to settle its late mother’s debt.

The family includes two very different brothers: an uncle who is too laid back for his own good, an inappropriate grandmother, and a crazy baby-mama.

Upholding a mother’s legacy

Ngcobo plays Jabu, the younger brother, who has spent the last two years residing in the US. He leaves for home with almost no money and an unsettling American accent.

Mbhele co-stars as Papi, the elder brother. He is a street-smart hustler who knows his way around the hood.

Even though the two brothers are constantly at odds, their shared goal of upholding their mother’s legacy helps them put their differences aside.

Rasimeni stars as Madibuseng, Papi’s vivacious and outgoing partner, who is loyal to a fault.

As Jabu and Papi’s grandmother, Kunupi lacks boundaries and has no social graces, but despite the mayhem, she wants to strengthen the bonds within the family.

The character that Hlophe portrays is Malume Mayor, who is too easygoing for his own good but must pull himself up by the bootstraps in order to launch Ekhaya Backpackers.

Clever and nuanced comedy

Khoza portrays Clarens, also known as the Undertaker. The Mthembu family is working frantically to get its backpackers up and running because of him.

The head of scripted content at Showmax, Tebogo Matlawa, expressed excitement about bringing a clever and nuanced comedy to the network.

“Ekhaya Backpackers gives us the chance to laugh at ourselves and for audiences to resonate with the scenarios the characters find themselves in,” said Matlawa.

The first episode of Ekhaya Backpackers will air on Showmax on February 22.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content