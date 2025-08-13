KZN arts and culture HOD referred artist looking for work to non-government entity

The administrative boss of KwaZulu-Natal’s department of sport, arts, and culture is accused of referring artists who are looking for gigs to a private entity.

Dr Thobile Sifunda, the head of the department (HOD), is alleged to be gatekeeping and stifling opportunities for local artists by directing them to the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) instead of facilitating direct access to departmental gigs.

Sunday World has seen a correspondence from Sifunda instructing an artist to approach CCIFSA to be considered for government gigs, a move that has sparked outrage.

A frustrated artist told Sunday World: “We tried repeatedly to get gigs through the KZN DSAC [department of sport, arts, and culture] but kept hitting a wall. We approached Dr Sifunda directly after officials turned us away.

“To our shock, she asked us to go through CCIFSA. When the top official refers artists to a private organisation, that means clear gatekeeping.

“This text isn’t just proof; it shows she’s compromised and unfit to lead. She’s clearly prioritising CCIFSA over local artists,” alleged the artist.

Undue control over department

Another artist supported these claims, sharing their experience. “Last year, I got an invitation to perform overseas but lacked the funds.

“I applied to KZN DSAC for funding but got no response. When I visited their offices, an official bluntly told me to deal with CCIFSA since they make the decisions for the department. I didn’t pursue it further.

“I want to stress that CCIFSA has undue control over KZN DSAC; they decide who receives gigs and funding in KZN. They’re basically running the department.

“Now, with this evidence, it’s clear that Dr Sifunda’s loyalties lie with CCIFSA. We don’t know what deal they have, but it’s wrecking the local creative industry and denying equal opportunities to KZN artists. It’s a toxic situation.”

DA deputy whip Tamsyn Colley slammed the practice of referring artists to CCIFSA, calling it unfair and unacceptable.

“If this is what’s happening, it’s not right; opportunities must be allocated to all artists fairly and transparently.

“CCIFSA is not part of the government, and they have no business dictating to it. This is a matter that must be investigated,” Colley said.

Unfair competition

ActionSA leader in KZN, Zwakele Mncwango, said the situation exposes a deeper problem within the creative industry.

“Firstly, CCIFSA cannot be allowed to control the entire department; that is simply wrong. But the real issue is the government’s failure to build a self-sustaining industry.

Artists remain overly dependent on the state, and such an arrangement is not sustainable. DSAC, both nationally and provincially, should be equipping artists to become self-reliant.

“The current system is unfair to creatives, breeds entitlement, and fuels unfair competition among artists,” he said.

Sunday World reached out to both the department and CCIFSA for comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.

This story will be updated once they have responded.

