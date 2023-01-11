Lasizwe bids emotional farewell to his comic YouTube channel

South African YouTuber and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has waved goodbye to his comic alter ego Nomatriquency, as he leaves his channel.

Reminiscing on his six-year long YouTube journey, Dambuza said he went through a lot in 2022 and ended up being depressed.

On his emotional last YouTube video titled It’s the End, Dambuza said things have since changed because of time, noting that as a content creator, he has to move with the times.

“Comedy for me is now my read point. The jokes that I used to make back then, I don’t think I can make them now,” he said.

He further shared that he has put himself up for a challenge by creating a new YouTube channel, the African Network Channel.

“I don’t know what the African Network Channel is, we’re going to figure it out along the way, and this [time] around I am not doing it alone, I am doing it with you guys. The channel is sitting on zero subscriber and the goal is to reach a million subscribers by the end of the year.

“Thank you for coming along this journey with me, it’s not the end, it’s just the beginning of a new era.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe)

