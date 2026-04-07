Lawrence Maleka to lead star power at Metro FM Music Awards

Actor and TV presenter Lawrence Maleka is stepping into one of the biggest hosting gigs of the year as he co-leads the 20th edition of the Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs), set to take place in Durban later this month.

Maleka, known for his commanding presence on screen, will headline the prestigious awards alongside radio personality Lerato Kganyago, forming a dynamic duo expected to bring both glamour and high energy to the stage.

Milestone celebration of SA music

The awards, scheduled for April 25 at the Durban ICC, will be broadcast live on SABC1, with audiences across the country set to witness what organisers describe as a milestone celebration of South African music.

Maleka’s appointment signals a continued rise in his career, as he transitions from fan-favourite actor to one of the country’s most sought-after live event hosts. His charisma and sharp delivery are expected to anchor the show, which marks two decades of the MMAs.

Adding to the buzz, Metro FM has roped in media personalities Nomuzi Mabena and Siyabonga Ngwekazi to host the Green Room, while DJ Lamiez Holworthy will take charge of the glitzy black carpet arrivals.

Zakes Bantwini roped in

The musical direction will be led by Grammy Award-winning producer Zakes Bantwini, promising a world-class production that blends sound, culture and spectacle.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the carefully curated line-up reflects the awards’ legacy and its role in shaping the country’s music industry over the past four decades.

The celebrations will extend beyond the awards, with a music festival at Moses Mabhida Stadium hosted by Somizi Mhlongo and actress Hope Mbhele. The festival boasts a packed line-up including Big Zulu, Mafikizolo, Young Stunna and DJ Tira, among others.

Voting for the awards closes on April 19, as fans rally behind their favourite artists ahead of what promises to be one of the biggest nights in South African entertainment.

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