Leon Schuster films return to screens as MultiChoice clears the air

Comedy legend Leon Schuster is back on Mzansi screens, and this time it is official.

MultiChoice has moved to silence speculation around the veteran filmmaker’s work being “banned” from its platforms, confirming that his slapstick comedy classics are rolling out on Showmax.

In a statement, the pay-to-view broadcaster said: “MultiChoice can confirm that Leon Schuster films are not banned from its platforms. As a broadcaster, we review all content to ensure it aligns with set regulations.

“Showmax is currently rolling out content from Leon Schuster’s collection, with titles like Sweet & Short, There’s A Zulu on My Stoep, Your Country Needs You, Oh Schuks, I’m Gatvol, and Shucks! Pay Back the Money, available from 28 August 2025.”

The news comes after years of debate surrounding Schuster’s films, some of which were criticised for their racial undertones and the use of blackface in earlier productions.

Pressure from fans

At the height of 2020’s global Black Lives Matter movement, MultiChoice had temporarily pulled several Schuster movies from Showmax, citing concerns about offensive portrayals.

But fans never stopped demanding a return of the comedy king, whose pranks, hidden-camera antics, and uniquely South African humour made him a household name.

His box office hits like There’s A Zulu on My Stoep and Oh Schuks, I’m Gatvol defined local comedy in the 1990s and 2000s, making Schuster into one of the country’s most bankable filmmakers.

MultiChoice also banned Mr Bones, Mr Bones 2: Back from the Past, and Mama Jack. After review, only Frank & Fearless, Schuster’s 2018 comedy, was temporarily restored. At the time, Showmax emphasised that, while the movies were products of their time and created with positive intent, they had to strike a balance between sensitivity and their role as a unifying platform.

Industry insiders have said that the decision to reintroduce his films is part of Showmax’s strategy to strengthen its local catalogue and tap into nostalgia.

“People want to laugh again, and Leon’s work speaks to that old-school South African humour,” one insider told Sunday World.