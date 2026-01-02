Lesedi FM Song of the Year row sparks industry outrage

The Free State music industry is in turmoil following mounting controversy over Lesedi FM’s 2025 Song of the Year announcement, with an industry body now demanding urgent answers from the public broadcaster.

The Free State Music Association (FSMA) has publicly called on Lesedi FM and the SABC to explain how the winning song was selected.

According to the association, the lack of transparency was damaging trust in one of the province’s most influential cultural platforms.

The Song of the Year winner on Lesedi FM was Oufadafada with the song Ya Itshepelang Modimo.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, the association said confidence in the process has been “severely undermined”, with the fallout already dividing artists and fans across the Free State and beyond.

“The current situation is negatively impacting the credibility of both the Free State and the South African music industry,” the FSMA said, adding that artists’ reputations and livelihoods are being placed at risk by unanswered questions surrounding the decision-making process.

FSMA wants an explanation

Lesedi FM’s Song of the Year is one of the station’s flagship initiatives, carrying significant cultural and commercial weight.

For many artists, the accolade can be career-defining—boosting bookings, radio play, and national visibility.

But according to the FSMA, the controversy surrounding the 2025 outcome has exposed what it describes as a worrying lack of clarity around governance processes, verification mechanisms, and judging criteria.

The association has directly appealed to Lesedi FM management, under the leadership of station manager Mamontha Motaung, as well as the SABC, to provide a clear and public explanation to both listeners and artists.

“Transparency is essential to protect the integrity of Lesedi FM, safeguard the brands of all artists involved, and maintain trust in platforms that play a critical role in shaping South Africa’s music landscape,” the statement reads.

While the FSMA acknowledged the vital role played by SABC radio stations in developing and promoting local music, it stressed that this mandate comes with a responsibility to act with fairness, accountability, and openness, particularly when initiatives have a direct impact on artists’ careers and income.

“This responsibility is even greater when dealing with programmes that influence public perception and industry credibility,” the association said.

24-hour ultimatum

In an escalation of the matter, the FSMA has given Lesedi FM 24 hours to issue a public response and has formally requested an urgent meeting with both Lesedi FM and SABC leadership.

The organisation said the issue has broader national implications, warning that continued silence could further erode public confidence in cultural institutions meant to uplift and unite South Africans through music.

The FSMA has vowed to pursue “all appropriate avenues” to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability, insisting that the integrity of South African music must be protected at all costs.

Lesedi FM programmes manager Mannini Nyokong declined to comment and referred all enquiries to the SABC.

The SABC had not responded to Sunday World questions by the time of publication. The response will be included in the story once the public broadcaster has responded.

