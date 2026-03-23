Liema bags R2m as ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ finale breaks records

It was a night of high drama, tears and triumph as Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 came to a spectacular end, with fan favourite Liema Phantsi walking away with a whopping R2-million grand prize.

The Bazozwa season finale, which aired on Sunday, had Mzansi on the edge of their seats as millions of viewers voted in one of the most tightly contested races in the show’s history.

Liema clinched the title with 33.84% of the votes, beating a fierce challenge from Thandeka, who secured 29.97% to take second place, while Bravo B trailed behind with 14.90%.

The victory cements Liema as one of the most talked-about reality TV stars in the country right now, after weeks of commanding attention with her strategy, resilience and undeniable screen presence.

Thandeka, who emerged as runner-up, also captured the hearts of fans with her authenticity and strong gameplay, making her one of the breakout stars of the season.

This year’s edition wasn’t just about winning, it was about redemption. Four returning housemates shook things up as they re-entered the game determined to rewrite their stories, adding layers of tension and nostalgia that kept viewers hooked.

Season 6 has now gone down as one of the biggest in Big Brother Mzansi history, smashing digital records and dominating social media conversations. With over 5.5 million YouTube views and massive traction on TikTok, Facebook and X, the show proved its cultural power once again.

By Week 8 alone, Bazozwa had already outperformed the previous season across key metrics, from votes to engagement, a clear sign that the franchise continues to grow from strength to strength.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice, hailed the season as a major success.

“We congratulate Liema on her incredible win. This season truly showcased bold personalities and real stories that connected with viewers across the country,” she said.

Fans can expect even more fireworks as the housemates reunite for the final Beyond Umsindo episode this Thursday, hosted by Smash Afrika, where all the drama is set to spill.

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