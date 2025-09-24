Limpopo Artists Movement fumes over Mapungubwe Festival snub

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) has accused the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture of side-lining artists and stakeholders in the build-up to this year’s Mapungubwe Festival.

LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela told Sunday World that the organisation had formally requested a meeting with the MEC, the Limpopo Arts and Culture Council (LACC), and the festival organisers as far back as September 18, but their calls have allegedly been ignored.

“We sent them another letter today requesting an urgent meeting or else we will go there without an appointment,” said Mashabela.

History of issues with artists

“Mapungubwe Festival is always a problem. We demand answers as stakeholders. We don’t understand the reason for the department to have a media launch without us. And we just saw the media invitation poster on social media. This is an insult to LAM because we represent artists who need information about the festival.”

Mashabela said last year’s edition of the festival was riddled with mistakes, from both the department and service providers. And artists hoped to correct this through engagement this year. But according to him, the department is refusing to open its doors.

The media launch for the festival took place at Meropa Casino in Polokwane. But LAM says the fanfare rings hollow in the wake of the recent passing of DJ Poizen.

“They failed to contribute to assist the family of the late DJ Poizen,” Mashabela added.

“We sent them a letter hoping they would assist, but niks. What they know is celebrating artists’ achievements. When you die, they are nowhere to be found. This is bad. We appreciate the support from Sampra and Samro, who made sure DJ Poizen got a dignified send-off. Unlike the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.”

Ultimatum

LAM has given the department until Friday to respond with a meeting date. If not, Mashabela warns, they will have no choice but to arrive unannounced.

At the time of publishing, the department in Limpopo had not responded to questions from Sunday World.

