Limpopo artists offer to carry costs of late DJ Poizen’s funeral

Limpopo Artists Movement (LAT) has confirmed engaging with the family of the late Caven Masetla, Aka DJ Poizen with the aim of helping them cover his funeral expenses.

LAM provincial chairperson, Mpho “Mphoza” Mashabela told Sunday World: “We have engaged the family to discuss the funeral arrangements, and at the moment we are looking at some possibilities, including getting them a full funeral package. This will serve as a token of our commitment to help artists in the province.

“After the death of DJ Sumbody, we were looking forward to emerging musicians such as DJ Poizen to lift Limpopo’s flag high, and now this.”

He added: “We will also be meeting as LAM to discuss arrangements for the memorial service. This is the little we can do as a commitment in honouring our fallen hero.”

Childhood buddies

Also paying his tribute was Karabo Rabjanyana, Aka Alphatic who previously collaborated with the deceased in a number of music projects.

“The untimely death of DJ Poizen is like a sharp sword that pieces through the heart. Even now I can’t believe the news of his passing because I spoke to him few days ago.”

Alphatic’s hit Abadi bone was mixed by DJ Poizen.

Rabjanyana told Sunday World that his friendship with DJ Poizen comes a long way since they were kids.

“We have done almost everything together as kids, and even our music journey started at the same time under one mentor around 2005. We even shared my room in Soweto for four months in 2012 when he came to Johannesburg to look for greener pastures and together, we collaborated when we did the remix for the DJ Fresh song, Cherrie.”

DJ Poizen died in the early hours of Saturday when the car he was travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle, killing five passengers on the spot, the bulk of whom were burnt beyond recognition.

Sunday World has established that the 33-year-old DJ from Tickeyline village outside Tzaneen in the Mopani District, together with fellow musician, DJ Chymamusique were from two performances, one in Mokopane and the other in Mankweng outside Polokwane when they met their fate.

