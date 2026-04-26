Limpopo artists shoot lights out at Metro FM Music Awards

Limpopo’s music scene is having a moment and it’s no longer one the industry can overlook.

The province emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards, with a wave of artists taking top honours across major categories, signalling a shift in the balance of power in South African music.

Karishma shows the way

Leading the charge was Karishma, who scooped Best New Artist and Best Lekompo alongside Buddy Sax, DJ Angelo and DJ Janisto, a clear indication that Limpopo’s homegrown sound continues to dominate and evolve.

Global hitmaker Master KG, together with Goon Flavour and Eemoh, secured Best Viral Challenge, reinforcing Limpopo’s influence in shaping digital music trends. Shandesh walked away with Best Female Artist, while Musa Keys claimed Best Styled Artist, proving his growing impact both musically and culturally. Una Rams rounded off the wins with Best R&B Song.

Overdue recognition

Behind the celebrations, industry voices say this is more than just a winning streak, it’s long-overdue recognition.

For years, Limpopo artists have built a strong cultural identity rooted in distinct sounds such as Lekompo, often thriving outside mainstream industry attention. Now, that narrative is changing.

Limpopo’s defining moment

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) says the wins mark a turning point for the province’s creative sector, one that should inspire emerging artists to take their craft seriously.

“This is a defining moment for Limpopo’s music industry. For years, our artists have been creating powerful, authentic work, often without the recognition they deserved. These wins prove that Limpopo talent is not only competitive but leading the conversation in South African music. We are incredibly proud, and this should inspire the next generation to believe that their dreams are valid and achievable,” said LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela.

The movement has positioned itself as a key advocate for local artists, pushing for greater visibility and opportunities in an industry often dominated by major urban centres.

And if this momentum holds, the province may well shape the next era of South African music.