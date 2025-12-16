Limpopo, KZN music shines as Lekompo, Maskandi genres make Metro FM Awards

Limpopo music is making waves on the national stage.

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) has welcomed Metro FM’s historic announcement confirming the inclusion of Lekompo and Maskandi genres in next year’s Metro FM Music Awards, a move that many say is long overdue.

The Metro FM Music Awards are set to continue in 2026, with the eThekwini municipality committing to host the event and investing R25-million over three years, including 2026.

The awards are a prestigious event in South Africa that celebrates the best in the music industry.

They recognise various artists and genres, providing a platform for talent to shine and for music lovers to celebrate their favorite stars.

Powerful moment for Limpopo

“This milestone marks a powerful moment for Limpopo artists and the broader cultural landscape,” LAM said in a statement.

“We applaud Metro FM for creating an inclusive platform that acknowledges and uplifts the rich sounds of Limpopo, giving our artists the visibility and respect they deserve.”

Lekompo, a genre rooted deeply in Limpopo’s vibrant culture, has been gaining national recognition recently, and this announcement represents both a breakthrough and a testament to the genre’s growing influence.

However, the past year has not been without challenges for the Lekompo community.

LAM took a moment to honour the late Dr Nel and Judy Malekere, both of whom made significant contributions to the industry.

Hope for the future

The organisation also sent well-wishes to Kharishma and Kaycherlow, who are recovering from a recent accident, and extended prayers to Shebe Mabena during a difficult period.

“Despite these challenges, the inclusion of Lekompo at the Metro FM Music Awards stands as a symbol of resilience, growth, and hope for the future of the genre,” LAM said.

The awards ceremony will offer Lekompo artists a golden opportunity to showcase their talent on a national platform.

LAM is calling on all artists in the genre to participate and make the most of this historic moment.

With this recognition, Limpopo’s music scene looks poised for even greater heights, celebrating its unique cultural heritage while stepping confidently onto the national stage.

