Bomb Production is alleged to have been coerced by commercial TV network M-Net to continue filming Shaka iLembe season two. A source informed Sunday World that, due to a lack of accurate facts, Bomb Production had chosen to halt season two. \u201cSeason two was supposed to start last year in September, after Queen Modjadji, but they halted everything after realising that they had the wrong information," according to a source. "However, the channel, MNet, forced Bomb Production to fulfil their contractual obligation, which was to produce Shaka iLembe season two or reimburse M-Net. "Bomb Production had no other alternative but to produce season two as per the contract.\u201d This was disclosed by the source following DStv's announcement earlier this week that the second season of Shaka iLembe will debut on Mzansi Magic Channel 161 on Sunday, June 15 at 8pm. Production given wrong information Sunday World reported in 2024 that due to mistakes, Shaka iLembe season two might not air. Season two had already been filmed at that point. \u201cThe problem is that Bomb Productions does not have this information. They need someone from the Mhlongo clan to share some information on Shaka\u2019s reign. "In fact, one of the family members, Nqobani Mhlongo, gave them the wrong information, and they started shooting season two. "They realised very late that they were misguided. As a result, the production was halted,\u201d an insider told Sunday World at the time. Mhlongo had also at the time acknowledged that one of the executive directors had contacted him to request information about season two. \u201cI can confirm that last week I was contacted by one of the senior officials from Bomb Production. She needed information, but I was too busy; I couldn\u2019t entertain her.\u201d Mhlongo had told Sunday World. Families not consulted about season two The Mhlongos, Mthethwas, and Gondongwanas have now disclosed that they were not consulted regarding Shaka iLembe season two. Mhlathuze Mhlongo, the family's spokesperson, told Sunday World on Thursday afternoon: "We were never consulted, so we do not know anything about season two. "We believe we should have been consulted mainly because there were misrepresentations in season one. "For example, according to season one, Shaka\u2019s mother, Queen Nandi, was married to King Senzangakhona. But in real life, this was not the case; Queen Nandi was never married; she died as a Mhlongo. The title of queen was given to her by her son, Shaka.\u201d Mhlongo continued: \u201cOur main grievance is the misrepresentation of facts in their storylines. "The channel and Bomb Production are very much aware of our grievances, but they simply don\u2019t care; they are hellbent on destroying our culture.\u201d\u00a0 A historian and author, Senzo Mbatha, said: "Our culture is under attack. We are sad because Bomb Production was given facts, but they decided to twist them. "We informed them about this, but they never listened. They never came back for season two, and we know that they were struggling to get information.\u201d We are portrayed as bad people Phila Mthethwa, from the Mthethwa family, said: "We don\u2019t know anything about season two. We are concerned because our family names are being used yet the series is full of lies.\u201d Mthethwa Godongwana said his family was also not consulted. Said Godongwana: "I can confirm that, as the family, we were never consulted about season two. We are disappointed because season one portrayed us as bad people. "We feel that season two will do nothing but tarnish our name even more." An enquiry and reminders were sent to Angus Gibson of Bomb Production and Portia Hlongwane of M-Net, but they failed to respond. Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content