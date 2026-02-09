MaBlerh to host historic ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’ reunion

Showmax and Mzansi Magic are making history with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, announcing that media personality MaBlerh will host the first-ever reunion for the global Ultimate Girls Trip franchise.

Set to air in two parts, the reunion will premiere on Showmax on February 20 and 27 and on Mzansi Magic on February 21 and 28.

Since the spin-off launched in 2021, this marks the first time an Ultimate Girls Trip cast has reunited, a milestone that firmly places Africa at the centre of the franchise’s evolution.

MaBlerh said the reunion represents far more than just another television first.

“It represents Africa taking the lead on a global stage. This season sets a new standard and proves that Africa can deliver premium, appointment-viewing television at the highest level,” he said.

No-holds-barred reunion

The Africa edition of RHUGT has been widely praised for its raw storytelling, explosive confrontations and unfiltered emotion, elements MaBlerh says define the season.

“The season is dramatic, intense and completely unfiltered. The emotions are real, the conflicts are real, and nothing feels manufactured. I’ve been glued to my screen every week watching the drama play out,” he said.

In response to fans’ demands for answers and accountability, MaBlerh has pledged a candid reunion that directly addresses every unresolved issue.

“Everyone will be held accountable, and everything will be put on the table. My approach is not to avoid any topic or soften the truth. If it happened, it will be discussed openly and honestly.”

Known for his sharp interviewing style and ability to navigate high-stakes conversations, MaBlerh says impartiality is key, even when dealing with some of the strongest personalities in the Housewives universe.

“I remain impartial by holding everyone to the same standard. There will be no favouritism, no special treatment and no protection from accountability.”

He admits that some moments may be deeply uncomfortable but believes that is exactly what viewers expect.

“Those moments are necessary. I host with no fear, and I believe uncomfortable conversations often lead to the most honest television.”

Career-defining moment

According to MaBlerh, RHUGT: Africa stands out from other Housewives installments due to its scale, depth, and emotional intensity.

“This season feels bigger and bolder. The setting adds depth, the cast brings history, and the conversations go further than viewers may expect.”

Hosting such a landmark reunion is, he says, a career-defining moment.

“Hosting the first Ultimate Girls Trip reunion in the world, on African soil, is something I am incredibly proud of.”

As anticipation builds, MaBlerh believes the reunion is essential viewing for fans eager for closure.

“The reunion is where the story ends. There has been a lot of conversation online, and this gives the women the opportunity to answer for themselves and speak directly to what has been said.”

