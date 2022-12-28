MaCele, MaKhumalo to host spin-off show ‘Ezomshado’

Uthando NeSthembu reality stars Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku will be the hosts of a new Mzansi Wethu reality series Ezomshado. The new reality show is an intervention show which will give marriages a fighting chance.

With the high rate of divorces, it is clear that marriage is not an easy journey to embark on.

The two co-wives, or sister wives, have successfully and famously been navigating a polygamous marriage to Mzansi’s famous polygamist Musa Mseleku for several seasons on their reality show Uthando NeSthembu. In the new spin-off show Ezomshado they will assist married or engaged couples facing challenges on what is an important journey in their lives.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said: “Spin-off shows are always a great addition to a channel’s line-up, but they have to resonate with the people being featured in order to add something authentically good to the content slate. Having a brand new reality show on Mzansi Wethu featuring two of our most popular reality stars felt like the natural next step, especially considering the topic at hand, and that both women are known for being strong advocates for healthy relationships. We can’t wait to see how the audience receives this show.”

The daring talk show discusses captivating and relatable topics on all matters of the heart with the popular Mseleku wives, other sources will share insight into a couple’s situation, before the relevant experts weigh in with guidance meant to empower partners and strengthen their relationships.

The new Mzansi Wethu reality series Ezomshado will premiere on DStv Channel 163 on Sunday, 15 January 2023 at 9pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author