Major League DJz, Remy Producers search for best producer

Major League DJz have partnered with Remy Producers in search of an upcoming best producer to share the international stage with the top-notch DJs in Dubai.

The competition has now reached the top 10 stage and the contestants will be attending a boot camp with Major League DJz and Gaba Cannal, among other producers in Johannesburg.

The boot camp will include training sessions and workshops to add final touches to their skills. It will select the winner from the top-three contestants in a finale on Sunday, and the winner will be the opening act for Major League DJz in Dubai in March.

This is the second annual music competition aiming to grow a pool of talent through international recognition in an instant.

Major League DJz, who have marked history with their three-day long Balcony Mix, said this is yet another opportunity to grow the local music industry and talent, ensuring the preservation of great music in the country.

“We are extremely grateful to have been chosen to work on this project. It gives us a platform to be part of South African music history, enabling us to mould the next best thing in music production,” said the duo.

“We work with so many producers, but we are looking for one that stands out as an individual, one that will give us a unique sound that will either keep us on the dance floor for as long as possible or keeping it on repeat in our cars. We are excited. This is a lifetime opportunity for Major League DJz.”

Speaking on behalf of Remy Martin, portfolio manager at Edward Snell Jerome Adonis said: “Music is part of our DNA as South Africans. We live, eat and breathe music. We are cognisant that there are many young talented South Africans who aspire to make it big but do not have the opportunity for exposure.

“This competition offers our aspiring artists the opportunity to be recognised and be mentored into seasoned producers.”

