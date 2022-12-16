Major League DJz return with Amapiano Mondays

South African twin DJs, Major League DJz, are taking on the world with the return of their Amapiano Mondays.

The multi award-winning duo will start the second edition of their shows in Accra, Ghana from December 19 until January 2.

In a statement on Friday, the duo said: “As the world descends on Ghana this December, both locals and visitors can get immersed in Africa’s rising music genre, amapiano, at the infamous Bondai Gardens on Monday.

“The second installment this year promises to deliver a star-studded line-up conjuring a beautiful affair with South African artists and a global urban audience.”

This culturally driven event is set to encourage the growth of the amapiano sound in foreign countries by giving the market an event that allows one to feel closer to the South African homegrown sound.

“Anyone that has been a follower of South African music can certainly agree that the amapiano genre has taken music fans around the world by storm, and Major League DJz have been instrumental in shining the spotlight and shaping this genre globally.”

The duo recently signed with Atlantic Records, have earned the respect as leaders of the culture in the dance music scene and entertainment industry, and they aim to continue to spearhead the evolution of dance music globally.

