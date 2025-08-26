Makhadzi accuses ex-stable of pocketing royalties without consent

BET Award winner Makhadzi claims her former record label, Open Mic Productions, has signed her up with a distribution company without her knowledge.

It is just weeks before the release of her album on September 5.

Just when she thought her troubles with record label Open Mic were over, Makhadzi revealed that the company signed her up with a new distribution company without her knowledge.

The Kota To singer took to social media to accuse the label of signing an agreement with a distribution label without her consent.

“While preparing for my album, I’m making sure that my things move nicely and everything is in order. After my fallout with Open Mic, I never signed a publishing deal with any company,” she said.

Parcelled over without knowing

Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, stated that she only signed a distribution deal with Africori—a pan-African digital music company that provides music distribution, publishing, licensing, A&R, and marketing—and not with any other company.

“Now I just found out that my old management at Open Mic opened a company called Nazo in partnership with Mukima Production that works with a new company called Virgi Music Group,” she said.

“I found out that the two companies are busy collecting my publishing royalties without my knowledge. I don’t know at this point what you want from me. I am not bothering anyone, I am just doing my thing.”

Makhadzi’s manager, Maphuti Mathato, said they are looking into the matter.

“If it is true, then it could be seen as fraud. But we are investigating the matter.”

Open Mic Productions co-founder Lionel Jamela rubbished claims of signing her up to any other distribution company.

“It’s another stunt to promote her album. She’s very good at doing that,” he told Sunday World.

“We parted ways with her; she must run her label peacefully without accusing.”

Nasty fallout

Makhadzi parted ways with the Open Mic in 2023 after a rocky three years.

In happier times with Open Mic bosses Molau Rammala and Jamela, she released four chart-topping albums.

She got the opportunity to tour the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Senegal. She left to start her own label, Makhadzi Entertainment.

In 2023, Makhadzi accused the label of exploitation just hours before going on stage at the Metro FM Awards.

She claimed she has not “received a cent” for her music.

The allegations led to the label sharing proof of payment with R8-million sent to the singer’s account.

Other disputes

Open Mic is currently in a legal dispute with Limpopo producer and DJ Ntimela Chris Chauke, best known as DJ Charmza.

He is claiming to be the originator and creator of the international hit Jerusalema instead of DJ Master KG.

He alleged that Master KG was not present during the recording of the song, and he is equally entitled to the million rand earned through the song.

The record label recently won a case against Grammy Award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode for the same song.

She claimed the label owes her royalties for the song and for bookings.

However, Zikode lost the case on May 9, 2025, and her appeal was rejected by the court.

The Pretoria High Court dismissed her application for leave to appeal.

Judge Graham Nasious Moshoana told the court that her appeal had “no reasonable prospects of success.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content