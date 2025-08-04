Makhadzi to host ‘One Woman Show’ over two days in hometown

Makhadzi’s fans in Venda, her place of origin, will have a chance to enjoy the award-winning songbird’s two-day One Woman Show come December 20 and 21.

The BET Awards winner will share the stage with the country’s top artists, including DJ Zinhle, Mickey Black, Nomcebo Zikode, Somizi Mhlongo, and Shandesh, who are expected to wow the crowds at the Makhuvha and Rabali stadiums.

The announcement was made recently during a small concert at a taxi rank in Thohoyandou, the starting point of her career.

She sang at this taxi rank as a teenager, using only a speaker, a dream, and the conviction that her voice mattered. Today, that same voice echoes across Africa and the world.

“I will never forget where I come from; that is why I chose to launch this year’s One Woman Show at home with the people who believed in me,” Makhadzi said.

“The first phase introduces the strong, powerful women who inspire me: only female artists, bold, powerful, and proudly African. This show is about honouring the voices that are shaping the future.”

Over 30 000 music lovers expected

Makhadzi said she expects that these historical events will attract more than 30 000 music lovers and supporters at each stadium.

“Hosting two nights at two stadiums is a symbol of how far we’ve come and how much further we can go.”

Tickets for the two shows will soon be available at Computicket outlets throughout the country.

Makhadzi’s last One Woman Show in December 2024 left the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane extremely damaged.

The City of Polokwane municipality not only incurred significant costs, requiring about R1-million to restore the pitch, but the incident also compelled Magesi and Sekhukhune United (football clubs that were campaigning in the Premier Soccer League) to relocate their matches against Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates to the nearby old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

