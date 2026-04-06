Mama Joy’s World Cup dream hits funding snag

South Africa’s most recognisable superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, has publicly appealed for assistance to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, only to be firmly turned down by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Taking to social media platform X, Mama Joy tagged Gianni Infantino as she celebrated Bafana Bafana’s qualification, while simultaneously asking for help to attend the global showpiece.

“I would like to be there… I am asking any help from anyone to help me attend World Cup 2026,” she wrote.

‘Let hubby pay’

But her plea was quickly met with a blunt and at times controversial response from McKenzie, who doubled down on the government’s position in a series of posts.

In one response, he suggested that Mama Joy’s partner should fund her trip, saying: “We got you a husband, my sister, let him pay for the love of his life… the Euro is very strong… let him pay, Sista Joy.”

He later defended his stance, rejecting calls for a softer tone and making it clear that the department’s position is final.

No free ride for superfans

“Why should I lie using diplomatic language. Our policy is not under review… We are not going to pay for superfans as a department. It’s unfair because SA is full of superfans,” he wrote.

McKenzie also dismissed claims that funding policies were being reconsidered, contradicting suggestions that fans could submit sponsorship proposals to the department.

The exchange has sparked heated debate online, with many South Africans divided over both the minister’s tone and the broader issue of whether prominent supporters such as Mama Joy deserve sponsorship or institutional backing.

Tightening the purse strings

For years, Mama Joy has travelled extensively, attending major sporting events and flying the South African flag with her colourful outfits and energetic presence in stadiums. Her visibility has earned her admiration, but also criticism from those who question how her trips are funded.

McKenzie’s response signals a stricter stance on public spending, particularly at a time when South Africa faces economic pressure and competing priorities. His remarks suggest that government resources will remain focused on development and infrastructure rather than individual travel requests – regardless of public profile.

Still, Mama Joy’s appeal may yet find sympathetic ears in the private sector. Corporate sponsorships and brand partnerships have previously stepped in to support prominent fans and ambassadors.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place across North America, the cost of travel and accommodation is expected to be significantly higher than for previous tournaments, making her dream a costly one.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content