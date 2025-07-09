‘Marginalised’ mbaqanga musicians seek Shembe’s divine intervention

Frustrated by years of marginalisation, a group of mbaqanga artists is planning a spiritual pilgrimage to the Shembe Church in eBuhleni.

This visit is intended to seek the intervention of Inkosi Mduduzi “Unyazilwezulu” Shembe, the church leader.

The artists say their long-standing exclusion from mainstream music platforms, particularly radio airplay, is the reason for the July 20 visit.

Siphiwe Zakwe, a member of Ababekezeli and one of the organisers of the trip, said the visit was a plea for divine intervention and recognition.

“We feel abandoned by the industry. Our music is rarely played, and when it is, it’s during late-night hours when most fans and promoters are asleep,” said Zakwe.

The artists previously appealed to SABC management, specifically Ukhozi FM, to introduce a dedicated mbaqanga music show, but their request has not been successful.

“We went to the SABC and pleaded with them to give mbaqanga a fair platform. To this day, we’ve seen no change,” he said.

Donations collected for the trip

Despite the challenges, Zakwe said mbaqanga musicians remain resilient, continuing to record and release new music, clinging to the hope that their work will one day receive the recognition it deserves.

He also revealed that donations are being collected for the trip as part of the traditional Shembe practice, where blessings are sought through offerings.

The planned spiritual journey has gained traction among various artists in the genre.

Over 50 musicians and groups are expected to take part, including Mxolisi Magudulela, Vusi Ngcobo, Gudlugu, Njabulo Blose, Msobompofu, Thokozani Zwane, Impumelelo, Abakhwekazi, Miya Brothers, Mzumbe Brothers, Mamngo, Tayti Shelembe, Amasoka, Abalandeli, Ozakwabo, Ongoti, Abagijimi, Thokozani Qoma, Igugu Lomndeni, DT Malembe, and Maxakaxaka Nezihlobo.

Also joining are seasoned performers such as Johnny Mntungwa, Vicks the Scorpion, Abancengi Bempilo, Izihlabani, Omkhaya, and others, many of whom have built grassroots followings despite their absence from national platforms.

Church supports musicians’ cause

The Shembe Church has welcomed the musicians’ call for spiritual refuge.

Church spokesperson Thokozani Mncwabe confirmed the visit and expressed support for the musicians’ cause.

“We are aware of the struggles faced by artists, especially those who feel sidelined by the system,” said Mncwabe.

“The church is a safe space where they can express their pain and seek guidance. We are confident that their cries will be heard and that this journey will bear fruit for them.”

The mbaqanga genre, once a dominant force in South African music during the 1960s and 70s, has steadily faded from mainstream prominence.

Many mbaqanga artists rely on live performances at community events and digital platforms to reach audiences, often without the institutional support enjoyed by other genres.

