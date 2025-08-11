‘Married at First Sight’ contestant Palesa Mphaki’s union shows cracks

Palesa Mphaki is one of the reality stars on the much-talked-about second season of Married at First Sight South Africa.

On Sunday, Palesa was one of the stars who was trending on X after she fell out with her partner, Tshepo Miya.

The reality series follows couples Palesa and Tshepo, Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni, and Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo, who agreed to marry partners chosen for them by relationship experts.

They met for the first time on their wedding day, hoping to find lasting love with a complete stranger.

Sunday’s dramatic episode revealed the beginnings of cracks in Palesa and Tshepo’s marriage.

Palesa suspects that her new husband, who has expressed admiration for polygamy, might be cheating on her.

Discovering partner’s dark side

She has shared that she joined the show with the objective of discovering affection through a different approach.



“Watching myself on screen has been a peculiar experience, yet I am grateful for the occasion to observe myself from a distinct perspective,” she shared.

She expressed that people have started to notice her, and she is getting used to the stares and whispers that surround her.

“It’s quite amusing to observe. I appreciate those who are bold enough to approach and acknowledge me when I’m out and about. The recognition is gratifying, and I’m slowly becoming more comfortable with it.”

Palesa said when she first laid eyes on Tshepo, she was slightly shocked because she was not expecting a chubby man at the altar when they first met.

“The most significant challenge when it comes to being married to a stranger is the aspect of discovering their darker side, as well as gaining insight into the reasons behind their continued single status,” she said.

Importance of setting boundaries

She believes being on the show has taught her that not everyone you meet is completely honest in their actions and movements.

“It has taught me the importance of setting healthy boundaries and not allowing others to take advantage of my good nature.

“I have learnt to stand up for myself while still being respectful and considerate of others. Overall my time on the show has been a valuable learning experience that has helped me grow both personally and professionally,” she said.

From the episodes that have aired so far, she believes that the journey of Makoto and Nkululeko is one she has enjoyed.



Focusing on individuals often misunderstood or misjudged by society is incredibly compelling.

“Their stories and experiences add depth and richness to our understanding of the world, and I find great value in paying close attention to their paths. This is particularly important to me because I know the show is not scripted.

She added that her relationships with other cast members are good; however, Portia Baloyi’s communication with her is dead.

