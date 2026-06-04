Masked singer returns to SABC2 with mega-mega stars

South Africa’s biggest celebrity guessing game is making a dramatic return, and producers are promising viewers a season packed with bigger stars, jaw-dropping costumes and shocking reveals.

The third season of The Masked Singer South Africa will premiere on SABC 2 on July 4 at 7pm, marking a new chapter for the SAFTA-winning reality competition after two successful seasons.

Big-name celebs lined up

While producers are keeping the identities of the 16 celebrity contestants under lock and key, they insist this year’s line-up features some of the country’s biggest names yet.

“We’re talking mega-mega stars,” said Anele Mdoda, co-founder and CEO of Rose and Oaks Media.

“Expect the wow factor that made The Masked Singer South Africa the talk of the town, but multiply it by at least three. You won’t believe your eyes when the personalities behind the Masks are revealed.”

The hit show sees celebrities perform in elaborate disguises while a panel of detectives attempts to uncover their identities using clues hidden throughout each episode.

Mpho Popps back as host

Returning as host is comedian Mpho Popps, while the detective panel remains unchanged, with Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba Hlophe, J’Something and Sithelo Shozi once again tasked with solving television’s most entertaining mystery.

Over the past two seasons, viewers have been left stunned by a string of high-profile reveals, including UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, football legend Doctor Khumalo, former Springbok captain Victor Matfield and journalist Devi Sankaree Govender.

Other celebrities who have kept audiences guessing include Maps Maponyane, Boity Thulo and Jessica Nkosi.

Season one was won by singer-songwriter Holly Rey, while acclaimed actor Warren Masemola walked away with the Golden Mask Trophy in season two.

‘A natural fit for family audience’

According to SABC 2 acting head of channel Robyn Verweij, the show is a natural fit for the public broadcaster’s family audience.

“With its entertaining format, high-profile personalities and proven ability to charm viewers of all ages, SABC 2 is the perfect home for Season 3,” she said.

As the countdown begins, South Africans can prepare for another season of wild theories, outrageous costumes and celebrity reveals that are guaranteed to get the country talking.

The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3 premieres on SABC 2 on July 4 at 7pm, with repeat broadcasts on SABC 1 and SABC 2 later in the week.

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