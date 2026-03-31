Metro FM Music Awards celebrates 40 years with Zulu-inspired vision in Durban

The Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) have announced this year’s theme to be deeply rooted in heritage as the radio station celebrates 40 years, which they describe as “iconic years in the industry”.

The theme fits as a tribute to icons who shaped South Africa’s culture and heritage dynamics.

MMA organisers have unveiled “Icon-Inspired Music Excellence” as the conceptual foundation for this year’s ceremony set to take place in Durban.

This year’s theme draws directly from the traditional Zulu cultural elements with a visual identity built around intricate beadwork patterns known as izinhlonzi.

According to MMA, in cultural tradition, these patterns convey identity, status, and connection and will be translated into animated sequences designed to move in three-beat rhythms, a reflection of the rhythmic structure found in much of Zulu music.

With this year’s theme, MMA intends to reflect a recurring triangular motif to represent Isigqi (rhythm) as a symbol of three beats, three points, and the continuous loop of musical expression.

“The theme combines the best of African luxury and global style, creating an unforgettable experience that’s both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

“It represents the station’s iconic journey of excellence,” according to Kina Nhlengethwa, the Metro FM business manager.

Backdrop for heritage and innovation

MMA announced earlier this year that the awards will return to the Durban ICC after being held in Mpumalanga for the past three years, marking nine years since they were last hosted in Durban.

The choice to host in Durban carries particular significance for this year’s theme. Durban is widely regarded as the cultural heartland of the Zulu kingdom since it is the largest city in Kwa-Zulu.

This is where traditional music, craftsmanship, and dance remain vibrant forces in contemporary life.

Hosting the awards in KwaZulu-Natal, MMA aims to create a direct dialogue between Metro FM’s four-decade legacy and the deep cultural traditions that have shaped much of South Africa’s musical identity.

The theme’s visual and rhythmic motifs are intended to reflect the sounds and textures synonymous with the region, creating an awards presentation that functions as both a celebration of contemporary hits and a recognition of the foundational cultural elements that continue to influence artists across genres.

Maskandi joins main categories

In a notable shift for the awards, maskandi, a genre deeply rooted in Zulu musical tradition and particularly associated with KwaZulu-Natal, has been introduced as a dedicated category for the 2026 edition.

The inclusion places the genre alongside longstanding categories such as Best Hip Hop, Best Amapiano, and Best R&B, signaling a broader effort to recognise genres that carry significant cultural and regional weight.

Joined by Limpopo’s fast-paced, high-energy dance music genre, Lekompo, these genres are set to celebrate music speaking to culture and identity.

This year’s nominee list features a mix of established names and emerging talent.

Karishma, Goon Flavour, and Nkeshemba are among the first-time nominees, while industry bigwigs such as Mawhoo, Sam Deep, Kabza De Small, Jazzwrld, and Thukuthela have received multiple nominations.

Jazzwrld and Thukuthela lead the pack with seven nominations each, placing them among the most recognised artists going into the final voting phase.

Maskandi has experienced a resurgence recently, with a new generation of artists blending traditional instrumentation with contemporary production.

Industry observers note that the category’s introduction reflects both the genre’s growing commercial presence and its importance to audiences in the province hosting the ceremony.

Events and accessibility

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Durban ICC, with a separate festival component scheduled for the Moses Mabhida People’s Park.

The festival is also positioned as an extension of the broader theme, emphasising the intersection of musical excellence and cultural celebration in an outdoor setting.

Voting for the awards remains open until April 19.

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