Metro FM Music Awards to make big comeback in April

Metro FM kept the listeners on their toes when it posted a tweet two days ago announcing that something big is coming this year.

Look out for something big coming this year….. pic.twitter.com/l7uyThSfsl — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) January 16, 2023



The listeners were kept in suspense until 7.15pm on Wednesday, when group executive for SABC Radio, Nada Wotshela, announced that the Metro FM Music Awards will make a comeback this year. The launch of the awards was held at The Capital Hotel in Mbombela.

This year’s awards ceremony is expected to be held in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on April 29 and will be broadcast live on SABC1 and various SABC radio stations. They will also be streamed live on SABC Plus and Metro FM’s YouTube channel.

The awards are hosted annually to celebrate local musical talent. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the social distancing restrictions that followed, the award had to take a back seat for a brief period.

“We are excited to bring back one of the SABC’s biggest event that is loved by the millions of our audiences. This event has grown to be embraced by the industry and surely has made an indelible mark, hence the demand for it remained high even at the time of its short break,” said Wotshela.

“This property presents a great opportunity to amplify the SABC’s brand equity and strengthen our efforts of taking SABC brands to the people.”

Wotshela added that the awards have been successful over the years because of key

strategic partnerships with various stakeholders.

“This is not something we take for granted. We have held this event in different provinces and we are delighted they have returned to Mpumalanga and are looking forward to an exhilarating event.”

Beauty queen Miss Mpumalanga 2022, Lungile Fakude, said: “I am excited. I think this is going to bring empowerment and job opportunities, especially to the youth of the province.

“Mpumalanga is a beautiful province offering diversity and beautiful landscapes. I am thrilled and looking forward to show the rest of the country what our province has to offer. Special thanks to Metro FM for coming back to us. We cannot wait to host you.”

