Metro FM show scoops international award for hard-hitting journalism

South Africa’s biggest urban radio station, Metro FM, is celebrating a major international milestone after its flagship current affairs show, Talk with Faith Mangope, won a prestigious 2026 New York Festivals Radio Award.

The award-winning programme was recognised in the current affairs and documentary category for its powerful entry titled Holding Power to Account, which highlighted fearless journalism, impactful interviews, and stories centred on public accountability.

The win comes as Metro FM marks 40 years on air, cementing its reputation as one of South Africa’s most influential radio brands.

Commitment to quality broadcasting

Hosted by respected broadcaster Faith Mangope, the weekday programme airs from Monday to Thursday between 7pm and 9pm, tackling pressing issues ranging from politics and governance to social justice, economics, and breaking news.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the international recognition reflects the station’s long-standing commitment to quality broadcasting and meaningful storytelling.

“As Metro FM marks 40 years of shaping culture, conversation and sound in South Africa, this recognition underscores the station’s enduring dedication to excellence in broadcasting,” said Nhlengethwa.

“Talk with Faith Mangope exemplifies the calibre of journalism and public service that has defined our legacy: bold, relevant, and rooted in the lived realities of our audiences.”

She congratulated Mangope and the production team for what she described as an outstanding achievement on the global stage.

Mangope dedicates award to listeners

An emotional Mangope said the award was a reminder of the responsibility broadcasters carry in society.

“Winning at the New York Festivals is more than an award; it is a powerful affirmation of the responsibility we carry as broadcasters to ask the difficult questions, to listen with empathy, and to ensure that the public interest remains at the centre of every conversation,” she said.

Mangope added that the award belonged not only to the team behind the show but also to listeners who continue to demand integrity, fairness, and depth in news coverage.

The New York Festivals Radio Awards recognises excellence in radio programming from broadcasters across the world, making the win a significant achievement for South African broadcasting.

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