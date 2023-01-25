Miley Cyrus smashes record with new hit single ‘Flowers’

American singer Miley Cyrus has smashed a record for the most streamed track on Spotify in one week for her new song Flowers.

The song is in response to the Bruno Mars original 2013 song When I Was Your Man. Cyrus’ single, which is from her eighth studio album titled Endless Summer Vacation, had over 7-million more streams than the previous record holder Adele for her song Easy On Me.

The single debuted third place on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart on January 13 with 7.7-million streams and a peak of 17.4-million.

Flowers has topped charts in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium and Switzerland. The achievement officially enters the pop star into the Guinness World Records.

She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records 👏 @MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history 💐 pic.twitter.com/gSVWtzwjeY — Spotify (@Spotify) January 20, 2023

Cyrus took to social media to thank her fans for the support. “Thankful that Flowers is number one around the world. This song is dedicated to my fans and the steadfast self-love I wish for each of you,” she wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author