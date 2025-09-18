Miss SA finalist Bridgett Jones denies bullying allegations: ‘I had resigned’

The Miss South Africa Organisation has broken its silence after a social media post alleged that one of the 2025 finalists was involved in bullying.

This week, Kayla Jenecker, a content creator and former colleague, accused Bridgett Jones, a finalist for Miss SA 2025, of bullying her at work on TikTok.

Jenecker claimed the alleged behaviour made her work environment toxic and had a negative impact on her mental health.

On Wednesday, Jones responded by vehemently refuting the allegations on Instagram.

“I am aware of a video circulating on social media in which I have been accused of bullying. These allegations are completely untrue,” she said on the social media platform.

“The matter referenced relates to my former employer and colleagues in a legal case in which I had no involvement. By the time those proceedings took place, I had already left the company.”

The beauty queen further appealed for privacy as she navigates the controversy.

Code of Conduct

The Miss SA Organisation has reiterated that it expects all contestants to uphold its strict code of conduct, which prioritises respect, integrity, and accountability.

“Miss SA does not condone any behaviour that is not aligned to these values. While we take all concerns seriously, we are guided by our established protocols and rely on formal processes to deal with any complaints,” the organisation said in a statement.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online. Some have called for Jones’ disqualification if the allegations prove true, while others insist on following due process.

Despite the controversy, the Miss SA Organisation has reaffirmed its commitment to creating inclusive and respectful spaces for all participants.

The Miss SA 2025 finale will take place on October 25 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, Gauteng, where the new queen will be crowned to succeed Natasha Joubert.

