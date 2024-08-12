Newly crowned Miss South Africa Mia le Roux from the Western Cape is grateful for the role her community has played in her life. Le Roux was crowned at the 66th pageant finale held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday night. Hailing from Cape Town, the 28-year-old Le Roux in her acceptance speech said the victory is an honour that fills her with immense pride and gratitude. She said she was deeply touched by the trust and confidence that South Africa has placed in her.\u00a0 \u201cAs a little girl I never would have thought that someone like me could become Miss South Africa. It is extremely powerful what this could mean to other little girls, that even if you have something that makes you different, you still can achieve your dreams with determination and hard work." Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one. However, with a strong support system, she was given the gift of hearing, when she received a cochlear implant when she was two years old. Blessed by community \u201cI was blessed by my community with the gift of a cochlear implant. Family, friends and strangers rallied to raise funds for this operation, a life-changing opportunity that allowed me to hear. It was also the start of a long journey to listen to sound and connect with the world through speech, a journey that also has taught me to never give up. It took two years of speech therapy and continued repetition of words before I looked up to the sky one day and said my first four words: \u2018Kyk daar, wit wolke - look there, white clouds." "Every little girl out there who has felt different because they are not what society expects them to be will realize they are so wildly capable, just like I am," said Le Roux. She received R1 million in cash in a prize and sponsorship package that includes the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Brookfield at Royal in Kensington, developed by Tricolt, for the year of her reign with homeware and accessories by Woolworths Home and gorgeous furniture by Sch\u00f6nn. She will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coup\u00e9 for the next 12 months. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content