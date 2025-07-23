Miss SA Organisation postpones pageant to later in 2025

The Miss South Africa Organisation has rescheduled its 2025 pageant, initially scheduled for August during Women’s Month, to an undisclosed date later this year.

The announcement, made via Instagram this week, has stirred mixed reactions from fans and contestants, with many expressing frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding the decision.

The Miss South Africa pageant, a cultural institution since 1956, celebrates women who embody empowerment, leadership, and social impact.

This year’s competition drew significant attention for its inclusive entry criteria, welcoming women regardless of marital status, parental status, or physical attributes like tattoos.

Delay sparks concern among fans

Entries, which opened on April 2 and closed on April 11, attracted diverse applicants, including reality stars Nsuku Mabunda and Neo Sibiya and actresses Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, Mulisa Mudau, and Luyanda Zuma.

However, the organisation’s failure to announce the top 35 semifinalists in July, as is customary, sparked concerns among fans.

The postponement follows a turbulent period for the organisation, marked by the exit of CEO Stephanie Weil, the resignation of creative director Werner Wessels, and her withdrawal from the Miss Supranational franchise.

“The organisers of Miss South Africa wish Stephanie Weil all the best with her new endeavours, as an agreement has been reached that Ms Weil will be leaving the organisation after many years as CEO of Miss South Africa,” the organisation said.

“Ms Weil will be staying on for as long as is required to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.”

Aligning with international events

The organisation cited the need to align with international events and enhance its focus on entrepreneurship, job creation, and social cohesion as reasons for the delay.

“We are aligning with international events to amplify our impact on entrepreneurship, job creation, and social cohesion,” reads the statement this week.

The organisation promised a reimagined pageant with global impact, but it has not confirmed a specific date.

The event will continue to offer contestants world-class coaching, networking, and life skills development, staying true to its mission of fostering authentic, resilient women.

Despite the setback, some fans remain hopeful that the delay will lead to a more impactful event. The organisation has urged supporters to follow official channels for updates.

