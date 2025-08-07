Miss Teen Model International Peal Mathebula strikes deal in Asia

Hardly a month and a half after she was dethroned as Miss Teenage South Africa (MTSA), the reigning Miss Teen Model International Pearl Mathebula’s newly established beauty pageant platform is already making strides after striking an international partnership with China and Thailand. This is a move that will see winners from her modelling events gaining an automatic qualification to partake in the international modelling competition to be hosted in the two Asian countries.

Last month, MTSA replaced Mathebula with her 1st Princess, Luna Ndamase. The decision was confirmed by the organisation’s Reabetswe Matlapeng.

Conflicting roles

She told Sunday World: “We had to replace Pearl Mathebula with Luna Ndamase because there were no guarantees that she would dedicate her time to our organisation after she was crowned Miss Teen Model International. As Miss Teenage South Africa, there are activities which need to be fulfilled for the duration of her being our queen. But we just thought it will be difficult for her to juggle activities between the two.”

The 17-year-old Mathebula, from Kotishing village outside Polokwane in Limpopo, refused to be drawn to MTSA decision to dethrone her. She said that is now water under the bridge because her focus now is on building her own empire. Particularly as both an international model and an aspiring beauty pageant director.

“I have long forgotten about the MTSA and their activities. And now my focus right now is to build my career. Both as a model and exploring my experience that led to my crowning as Miss Teen Model International in Peru. To build my own empire that will serve as a platform to groom young models like me,” said the soft-spoken Pearl, a Grade 12 pupil at Capricorn High School in Polokwane.

On Mandela Day (July 18) Pearl spent her day at Grateful Hearts Disability Centre at Kwena Moloto 3 in Seshego. She donated 30 pairs of shoes for the centre, and said she has since organised her first two beauty pageant events, with the first one taking place on November 1.

First ever event

“Plans are underway to host my first event, Mister SA Top Model 2025, due on November 1. It will be at the venue still to be confirmed.

“This competition is open to all male models from 18 years and above. We still have some spaces remaining for those who would like to be part of this event. And the closing date for registration, which is R450 is on August 31. The winner in this competition was supposed to be representing South Africa in Chengdu, China. But we just thought that it’s very short notice for us,” said Mathebula.

On their biggest events, Mathebula said: “Will start next year, where we expect to host Miss SA Top Model. Also Mister SA Top Model (both events are open for male and female models aged 18-33). Miss Teen Model SA, which is open for models aged between 13 and 18 years, in July next year.

Miss Friendship International

“The winner in all these three competitions will walk away with R30, 000 in cash prizes. They will also represent the country during Miss Friendship International. And this will be in one of the Asian countries still to be confirmed,” said Mathebula.

Interested parties who want to register for the forthcoming events can contact 061 456 0452 for more information.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content