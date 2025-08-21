Miss Teen SA winner Pearl Mathebula’s mom dishes dirt on pageant organisers

A war of words has erupted between Carol Mathebula, the mother of Miss Teen Model International, Pearl Mathebula, and the organisers of Miss Teenager South Africa (MTSA) over ­“unfulfilled” obligations.

Carol broke her silence over what she has described as unfair treatment before and after the 17-year-old’s trip to Peru, where she competed and won Miss Teen Model International as MTSA representative in June.

Pearl, a Grade 12 pupil at Capricorn High School in Polokwane, earned her passage through to Peru after she was crowned MTSA queen in December 2024 as part of her prize.

No fairness, transparency

Said Carol: “From the very beginning of Pearl’s journey with MTSA, fairness and transparency were not practised. Concerns arose from the contract issued to her and the prizes promised, which lacked clarity and credibility.

“MTSA failed to provide the necessary support. And as a concerned mother, I had to travel with her to Peru completely blindsided. This after initially being told she would be accompanied by a director whom they were supposed to meet at OR Tambo, to no avail when we arrived at the airport.

“Had she not secured sponsorship for herself, Pearl — a minor — would have been forced to travel alone to a foreign country without an adult or MTSA director present.”

Furthermore, MTSA prohibited Pearl from publicly seeking donations and sponsors. They claimed it would “tarnish their reputation”. And they promised they would provide funds so that she could be able to travel, which never happened.”

Mom spent R27k of her own in Peru

Carol further dismissed claims by MTSA that they offered Pearl training, guidance, or even preparation for the international competition.

“Upon our arrival in Peru, Pearl had no room as per their promise to allocate for her. I had to share my room with her, which I spent my own money on. Close to R27, 000 for the entire eight days of our stay there,” she said.

“Contrary to their promise to take care of Pearl’s logistics throughout the entire journey of the competition with the promised R70, 000, her entire journey was fully covered by individual sponsors which I personally raised. And I am still wondering what happened to the R70, 000 because out of that amount we only received R3, 951.11. This is the… amount they reimbursed after Pearl’s sister paid for them to get to Pucallpa as they were stuck in Lima.

“The other amount is R4, 048.89. I was made aware of it after questioning why she was given a bill for lunch she had at the hotel,” said Carol during an interview with Sunday World.

Pageant confiscated prizes won

Carol said what is even more emotionally draining is that MTSA has also confiscated all prizes she rightfully won. They claim she forfeited them after her victory in Peru. This after she was replaced by her MTSA 1st Princes, Luna Ndamase.

“As a family, we have endured immense stress, financial loss, embarrassment, and disrespect as a direct result of MTSA’s actions. While we have chosen to remain silent,” concluded Carol. She added that she has since been restricted from talking to the media. MTSA said they will be forced to seek legal action against her if she does.

Sunday World is in possession of the heated exchange between MTSA and Carol via WhatsApp.

MTSA has since, through their director, Katlego Ncala, refuted Carol’s claims. They denied that they never offered any financial support or preparations for Pearl ahead of and after the international event in Peru.

Organiser denies wrongdoing

“Firstly, we need to clarify claims that we dethroned Pearl from her position as Miss Teenager South Africa. That was before we could replace her with Luna Ndamase. What happened was a standard replacement procedure in line with international pageantry practice. In pageantry, when a national titleholder wins an international crown, the first princess traditionally assumes the national titleholder role. This to ensure that both positions are actively represented,” said Ncala.

“This ensures that the international winner can fully commit to her global duties without neglecting the national platform. And the first princess can continue the national engagements.

“This has happened before. For example, Rolene Strauss was succeeded by her runner-up after winning Miss World 2014. And Zozibini Tunzi’s first runner-up took over Miss South Africa duties when she won Miss Universe 2019.”

As for the support, Katlego said Pearl attended Miss Teen Model International in Peru through their official MTSA license.

Winner dethroned if they enter global pageant

“MTSA provided guidance, preparation, and logistical support to ensure she was ready for the international stage. Our preparation package included grooming, brand positioning, styling, and advisory support. The organisation covered her entry cost for her to participate in the pageant.

“As for the support during her stay in Peru and upon return, while in Peru, MTSA maintained communication and offered financial support where needed. Including liaising with the international organisers. This to ensure Pearl had the necessary tools and resources to perform her duties. Upon her return, we extended our support for her integration back into the South African leg of the titleholder responsibilities,” said Ncala.

