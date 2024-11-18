Miss Universe runner-up Adetshina thanks Nigeria for support

Despite the controversy around her identity, Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was crowned the first princess at this year’s Miss Universe.

Adetshina was crowned first runner-up at the beauty pageant in Mexico on Sunday.

Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned the overall Miss Universe, while Mexico’s María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa took the second runner-up position.

Adetshina was the only contestant from an African country to make it to the top 10 on the top 30 list.

Prior to the competition, she penned a heartfelt message on her journey and thanked her country, Nigeria, for the love and support.

She shared that she has sat back overwhelmed with so many unanswered questions as life moved faster than she could process.

“I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you have given me a second chance at life,” she wrote.

Nigeria fuelled my reason to live

“For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refuelled my purpose and my reason to live.

“As I step onto the Miss Universe stage tonight, I carry with me over 2-million beads of love, strength, and an unstoppable spirit. In this very moment, history is being made through my story.

“I call upon all my ancestors to guide my path with ease and grace. I promise to give my very best while you continue to pray for me.”

On Friday, Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux, withdrew from the pageant, citing ill-health.

News of Le Roux’s withdrawal was announced in a statement issued by the Miss South Africa Organisation.

“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period,” the organisation said.

“Her health and wellbeing are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health.

“Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps forward.”

Le Roux thanked South Africans for their support while she was still participating in the Miss Universe pageant.

Stolen identity

Adetshina sparked controversy when she entered the Miss SA beauty pageant.

Her mother, who is a Mozambican, is alleged to have applied for a legitimate South African ID in 1995 after stealing the identity of a South African in 1982.

The beauty queen’s father is Nigerian.

On August 5, Miss South Africa organisers contacted Home Affairs to enquire about Adetshina’s citizenship after she withdrew from the pageant two days before the event.

She then accepted Miss Universe Nigeria’s invitation to compete in their pageant, which she went on to win.

