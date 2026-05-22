MK Party demands answers over SABC suspensions and ‘Pimville’ payments

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has called for full transparency from the SABC Group following the suspension of the public broadcaster’s head of content, Lala Tuku, amid allegations of governance failures and irregular payments linked to the troubled drama series Pimville production.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the party said it was concerned by reports that Tuku had allegedly raised red flags internally about governance issues and irregular expenditure shortly before she was put on ice.

Suspension might be linked to disclosures

The MK Party questioned whether Tuku’s suspension could be linked to disclosures she reportedly made regarding the production, including allegations that payments were authorised despite apparent non-deliverables.

The party further stated that cast members, crew and writers connected to the production had allegedly not been paid, adding that Tuku was said to have defended affected workers during internal meetings.

“The matter cannot be treated as a routine internal labour dispute, given the scale of public funds involved and the potential impact on workers within the creative sector,” the statement read.

The MK Party also raised concern over reports circulating on social media alleging that Tuku had received threats linked to the matter, calling on authorities to ensure her safety if the claims are true.

SABC bigwigs must explain reasons for suspension

The party demanded that the SABC board and executive management publicly explain the circumstances surrounding Tuku’s suspension and disclose whether whistleblowing activities played any role in the decision.

It also called for the release of a presentation allegedly prepared by Tuku detailing why she believed she should not be suspended. According to the MK Party, making the document public would allow Parliament and the public to assess any governance failures within the broadcaster.

The party further questioned why Bakwena Productions was appointed for the Pimville production despite reports that the project had been paused in June 2024 due to the SABC’s financial difficulties.

The MK Party said it understood that the Pimville file had already been referred for audit before the show aired in February this year and questioned why the production was allowed to continue if concerns over alleged irregular expenditure had already surfaced.

The party has now called on the SABC to disclose who authorised the invoices and approved the payments in question, while also demanding that the final forensic audit report be made public.

It added that any producer found to have embezzled state funds must be held accountable.