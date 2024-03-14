Model Luyanda Zuma grateful for leading cast of teen drama series

Miss South Africa 2022 top 10 finalist Luyanda Zuma will lead a new Mzansi Magic teen drama series, Obstruction.

The drama series is set to give viewers a sneak peek into the lives and minds of teenagers.

Zuma plays the character of Zenokuhle, a 17-year-old high school pupil and netball superstar with dreams of making her mark and securing a place in the Gauteng provincial netball team.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Zuma expressed that her dream was turning into a reality.

Bringing the character to life

“Playing the lead role in my second series has been challenging, but I wouldn’t trade this feeling for anything.” she wrote

“Portraying Zenokuhle alongside amazing cast members who helped me bring this character to life was a dream come true, and I will forever be grateful.”

Family relations

For Zenokuhle, achieving her dream does not seem like it will be easy, as she contends with challenges.

She believes that Bukamina Cebekhulu’s portrayal of her mother Thandiwe, who does not comprehend her needs for netball, is the only obstacle to her progress in life.

Thandiwe makes the decision to uproot her family’s life and move Zenokuhle to a new neighbourhood and school, where she must make a fresh start.

Moreover, she has to prove her skills by trying to lead a not-so-great team to the netball finals.

Zenokuhle’s lovable father, whom she does not know, has a serious gambling addiction, which has led her mother to break her back, covering up for him out of love for her daughter.

She also has to face off with new schoolmates, some of whom are not exactly thrilled by her presence, plus a love interest set to shake her world even more.

Pressure to succeed

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director for local entertainment channels, said the drama series presents the story of a lot of young people who are faced with the pressure to succeed, be liked by peers, have an emotionally stable family life, and also nail it in the relationship department

“We hope that stories like this one, that we tell on Mzansi Magic, will not only entertain but also shine a spotlight on pertinent themes that many teenagers deal with daily,” said Adonisi.

The cast of Obstruction includes Menzi Biyela, who plays Zenokuhle’s father, Mandla; Lerato Mokoka, and features Zenokuhle’s “frenemy” Ora; Nhlanhla Kunene; and Thembsie Matu.

Obstruction will air on March 18 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic channel 161.

