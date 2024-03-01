Modjadji royals clear the air regarding Rain Queens drama series

The Modjadji royalty has come forward to clear the air regarding recent reports about its legendary Rain Queens. The upcoming drama series will shed light on the history of the Balobedu monarchy and its Modjadji queens.

Last month, Mzansi Magic announced the news that the highly anticipated historical drama series Queen Modjadji had officially started filming. Queen Modjadji is set to take over the Sunday night prime time slot.

Shortly after the announcement, media reports suggested the channel and production had not consulted with the Balobedu royal authority.

Balobedu dispute allegations

The Modjadji Royal Council has disputed these allegations, stating that there is a signed agreement between them and the production team of Rhythmic World Production.

In a statement, the Balobedu royals confirmed the agreement between both parties.

“Recent rumours suggesting that an insider intends to sue the production come as a complete surprise to both the Royal Council and our family. We find ourselves alongside the public, curious to learn the identity of this individual should such a claim ever come to light.

“Like everyone else, we await to see developments on the matter and look forward to understanding more should it progress to a public forum,” read the statement.

The world-famous Balobedu legendary rainmaker monarchs have ruled the Balobedu nation in southern Africa for two centuries. The first Queen Modjadji, Maselekwane, who reigned from 1800 to 1854, serves as the inspiration for the upcoming drama series.

Era of traditional leadership by queens

Her reign initiated a lineage of traditional leadership by queens for the Balobedu people. She lived in seclusion with her minders in the mountains, where she practised the mysterious rituals of making rain.

The narrative of her story tells the tale of a matriarchal dynasty that rose to prominence among African dynasties due to its remarkable rainmaking ability.

