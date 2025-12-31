Moja Love breaks silence on ex-presenters, accuses them of lying

Moja Love has broken its silence on a growing wave of allegations involving some of its former presenters and associates.

According to the channel, the ex-presenters were spreading misinformation, threats and reckless public claims against the channel and its staff.

In a formal statement issued on Tuesday, channel spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said Moja Love had initially opted to remain quiet. But it could no longer do so in light of escalating attacks.

Misinformation, threats, allegations

“The channel has exercised restraint and chosen not to engage publicly, despite persistent provocation. However, the continued spread of misinformation, threats against staff, and reckless allegations leave the channel with no option but to respond,” said Cekete.

The channel condemned what it described as deliberate distortion and malicious conduct by former reality show star Mahlalentabeni, Bishop Julius Moloi and ex-employee Mxolisi Arthur Kubheka, also known as Zinja.

Cekete said it was irresponsible for individuals facing personal challenges to implicate the channel in their private circumstances. She stressed that Moja Love had no involvement in claims contained in a suicide note attributed to Mahlalentabeni. The note has been circulating on social media.

She further said the company has no involvement in Mahlalentabeni’s personal circumstances. These were also part of the contents of the suicide note.

Mahlalentabeni saga

Mahlalentabeni stars in reality show Emndeni, which profiles traditional healer Maseko and his many wives. She was one of the wives, some of whom are gay men. Last week her family confirmed to Sunday World rumours that she had taken her own life.

However, the following day the family retracted the story after she woke up in ICU. She had allegedly ingested poison in an attempt to take her own life.

“The false suicide claim by Mahlalentabeni is deeply concerning. And it raises concerns about her mental wellbeing and credibility,” Cekete added.

Addressing Kubheka, who previously worked for the channel, Cekete accused him of exploiting the situation after his dismissal.

“The conduct of former employee Zinja, who was fired for corruption and taking money from vulnerable people that the channel was assisting, is alarming,” she said.

“Furthermore, he took advantage Mahlalentabeni, someone with serious mental challenges. He is ill-disciplined and a violent character. He has been threatening staff and orchestrating campaigns of intimidation and misinformation.”

Firm stance against allegations

Cekete said the channel would take a firm stance against such actions.

“As a channel, we will not tolerate that behaviour. We are the champions of the impoverished and those who are seeking justice,” she said.

She also linked Kubheka’s actions to Bishop Julius Moloi.

“On the issue of Bishop Moloi, the channel rejects the false narrative being aggressively promoted by him.

“The channel received serious and disturbing complaints from his church members. And because of the sensitive nature, we cannot make them public. As a result, the channel had to release him with immediate effect.”

Moloi was presenter of the Moja Love show called Manyonyoba. It hunted down and exposed older men who lure underage children for sexual relationships.

READ MORE: Family retracts death report, confirms Umndeni star Mahlalentabeni is alive

: Moja Love’s Umndeni star Mahlalentabeni passes away in an alleged suicide

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content