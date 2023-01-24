Moja Love defends channel’s decision to air controversial episode

This past Sunday’s episode of Isencane Lengane, a Moja Love reality show that is in its fifth season, has raised concerns.

The viewers have slammed the channel for allowing the show to flight an episode that seemed to be condoning gender-based violence (GBV).

The show follows the lives of a young married couple Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi. The lovebirds tied the knot when they were 16 in 2019.

Sunday’s controversial episode saw the couple engage in an argument that escalated into Siyacela becoming violent towards Thando in a fit of jealous rage.

The channel issued a statement responding to concerns that it is promoting GBV. It said said it prides itself for producing content that reflects reality in society, including social ills, noting that it cannot sweep the GBV episode under the carpet.

“The crew was not allowed to film this. Thando was given an option to open a [criminal] case against Siyacela but she chose not to exercise that option, instead the channel moved

Thando to a different location away from Siyacela,” said the channel in a statement.

“Counselling was offered immediately to Thando immediately to deal with her trauma and the channel is monitoring her progress.”

Head of channel at Moja Love Bokani Moyo said: “As a channel, we take violence of any sort seriously and we do not condone nor support gender-based violence in any way.

“It was important to air this episode of Isencane Lengane, as it is our social responsibility to educate our audiences and mirror what happens in our communities. Cancelling the show is not the solution, let’s rather open a platform to discuss issues that are eating away the moral fibre of our society.”

MEDIA STATEMENT: MOJA LOVE Does not Condone or Support Gender Based Violence. pic.twitter.com/yRZxmmsY6a — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 23, 2023

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author