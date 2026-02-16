Moshe Ndiki returns home to host groundbreaking initiation series ‘Mgidi Moms’

Mzansi Magic is set to break new ground with its upcoming reality show Mgidi Moms, a culturally rich series that shines the spotlight on the mothers behind ulwaluko, one of the most sacred rites of passage in Xhosa tradition.

Hosted by award-winning TV personality and actor Moshe Ndiki, the show offers a fresh and emotional perspective on the journey to manhood, told through the eyes of the women who prepare, support and celebrate their sons as they head to the initiation school.

The series, a first for local television, moves beyond the mountain and into the homes of the families, following each zibazana, the initiate’s mother, from the early planning stages to the highly emotional send-off.

Full-circle moment

While initiation has historically been guided by men, Mgidi Moms places the often-unseen role of mothers at the centre of the story, highlighting their strength, pride, and deep cultural reverence.

Ndiki described his return to Mzansi Magic as a full-circle moment.

“Being back on Mzansi Magic feels like returning home. It’s where all my dreams started, and it will always be a place that’s close to my heart,” he said.

The media personality revealed that the show’s authentic African storytelling is what convinced him to sign on.

“It’s a fantastic concept, and it’s about time we see content told by us, for us,” he said.

The production also stirred deeply personal memories for Ndiki, who went through initiation in 2009.

“Witnessing the process through the eyes of the mothers felt like watching my mom—the stress, the planning and the hope that everything comes together. It’s incredibly special.”

Each episode introduces viewers to a different family, showcasing how they prepare for the life-changing milestone.

Some go all out with lavish celebrations, while others opt for a more traditional and intimate send-off, but all are united by a shared commitment to culture and family.

Warm reception

Ndiki said the warmth he received while filming across different homes stood out the most.

“With every family I visited, I felt embraced and treated like one of their own. We created genuine bonds and unforgettable memories.”

Beyond the celebrations, the show also honours the emotional and logistical pressure that comes with hosting a mgidi, a responsibility that often falls on the mothers.

“It’s about time we highlight the strength of women and the work it takes to bring families together for such an important milestone,” he said.

The experience, he added, revealed a softer side of himself.

“I learned that I adapt easily and that I’m a crybaby. More than anything, it reminded me how important strong family traditions are.”

Ndiki believes the series will resonate widely because it is more than just entertainment. “It’s culturally rich, beautifully shot and well presented. It’s not just a show—it’s a moment.”

Mgidi Moms premieres on March 29, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 6pm on Mzansi Magic.