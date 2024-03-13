Moshe takes centre stage in ‘Ready Steady Cook South Africa’

Moshe Ndiki, an actor and media personality, will be the host of the new cooking show Ready Steady Cook South Africa on S3.

Ndiki will be bringing his fabulosity, flair, and sense of humour to the show.

From March 18 at 7pm, S3 will spice up its Monday through Friday menu with the thrill-a-minute daily treat that is Ready Steady Cook South Africa.

Primedia Studios and the production company Rose and Oaks Media collaborated to create Ready Steady Cook South Africa, which is based on the enduring BBC show that Banijay, a media and entertainment powerhouse, represents internationally.

Coordinator of all the magic

Anele Mdoda, co-owner of Rose and Oaks Media, said the local version of Ready Steady Cook is like a paella or a “potjie” of everything that makes for good television.

“We’re thrilled to have Moshe as the on-screen coordinator of all the magic and madness cooked up by the two competing teams on Ready Steady Cook South Africa,” Mdoda said.

“From his call centre days creating content that made the entire country laugh from their bellies to his food trucks that spoke directly to our bellies, Moshe is the perfect balance of sugar, salt, flavour and heat … funny enough, everything you need to make a stellar dish.”

Celebrity chefs

The show will consist of celebrity chefs who will show viewers how to create mouthwatering dishes from the five randomly selected food items.

The well-known chefs who will show off their incredible food-making skills are Wandile Mabaso, Neo Nontso, Fehmida Osman-Latib, Kamini Pather, Kelly Njokweni, Liziwe Matloha, Lorna Maseko, Lufuno Sinthumule, Mmule Setati and Nthi Ramaboa.

In each of the 260 Ready Steady Cook South Africa episodes, one of these famous culinary stars is in the red kitchen and another in the green kitchen, where they are tasked with creating three mouthwatering dishes with the food items brought along by their Team Red Tomato or Team Green Pepper partner within 20 minutes.

Once the time has run out, the studio audience votes to determine the episode’s winning team.

During the cook-off, the audience learns more about their lives through interaction with Ndiki and the chefs.

