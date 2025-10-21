Moshito Music Conference in limbo as sponsors withdraw funding

This year’s Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition is hanging in the balance following alleged failures by the event organisers to properly account for funds previously received from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

Traditionally held between September and October, there are currently no indications that the 2025 event will take place.

An insider, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: “This event will not be taking place this year because they do not have sponsors. All previous sponsors, including DSAC, have withdrawn their support following the organisers’ failure to account for funds. The organisers are being investigated after a complaint from one of the board members.”

This stems from a complaint submitted in October last year by board member Tshepo Ndzimande to DSAC, which highlighted significant governance and financial management issues.

“In the past year, approximately nine board meetings were convened, yet no minutes were circulated. Both the 2022 and 2023 reports to DSAC and other stakeholders have not been discussed or approved by the Moshito board. Reports that were eventually submitted are incomplete and barely legible,” reads Ndzimande’s correspondence.

Suppliers paid without board approval

Service providers have been appointed and paid without board approval, prior quotes from alternative suppliers were not obtained, and some payments appear excessive with insufficient details of the services provided.”

At the time, Ndzimande also told Sunday World that despite Moshito’s failure to account for public funds, DSAC continued to provide financial support.

“Last year, there was no AGM, and a report without financial statements was submitted to the department. The service providers I referenced were appointed and paid without board approval. This contravenes the PFMA, and the department must investigate,” Ndzimande said.

On May 23, Sunday World reported that DSAC had disbursed over R30-million to the Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition between 2014/2015 and 2024/2025 funds.

It is alleged that, in response to Ndzimande’s complaint, the department initiated a forensic investigation into Moshito.

“Investigation is already underway, and now they need the Moshito Chairperson, Stanley Khoza, to come and answer, but they cannot locate him, they simply cannot find him,” said the source.

Requests for comment sent to both Khoza and DSAC have not been answered.

