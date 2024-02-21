Mrs Mops returns to ‘Mommy Club’ to finish what she has started

Reality star Mpumi Mophatlane, better known as Mrs Mops, is back on the small screens for another season of Showmax’s The Mommy Club.

Mrs Mops shared that she decided to come back for the second season because she believes in finishing what she has started.

“A big part of me wanted to clear the air with some of the other mommies and mend broken relationships. Another reason I wanted to come back was to show audiences a project I have been working on for so many years: my new skincare line, Nala Reign,” she shared.

Mrs Mops said the biggest lesson that she learned from the first season was to never get involved in other people’s dramas.

“They can sort it out themselves. And also, if you make a mistake, just own it and move on from it.”

New participants advised to have fun

She advises the new ladies to just be themselves at all times, be open to learning and have fun.

Speaking of her relationship with her nanny Mantshi since season one, she says they have gotten stronger.

“She is an amazing nanny, and I absolutely adore her. Even though I enjoy having her look after my kids, we are now in the process of empowering her to do other things in her career so she can expand her experience beyond being a nanny.”

“People should watch The Mommy Club because there’s growth among the ladies, and there is still going to be drama and fun moments. The children on the show have also progressed, and it’s beautiful to see.”

Joining the cast of The Mommy Club this season are Jabulile Sande and Nozipho Ntshangase.

Sande, an entrepreneur, is expected to bring the fabulosity, class, glamour and wealth that reality TV viewers love to see.

Ntshangase, a mother of eight, is an energetic, forward and enthusiastic Zulu wife. The social butterfly is a real globetrotter and a clear member of the “passport gang”.

