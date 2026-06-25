Musa Mseleku promises more drama as Mnakwethu returns for fifth season

Polygamy, love and family conflict are once again set to dominate television screens as Mzansi Magic’s hit reality show Mnakwethu returns for its fifth season in July.

Hosted by polygamist and reality television star Musa Mseleku, the popular series premieres on July 7 and will continue to explore the emotional journeys of married men seeking their wives’ blessing to take a second wife.

Over the years, Mnakwethu has become one of South Africa’s most talked-about reality shows, sparking heated debates about marriage, culture, tradition and the realities of polygamous relationships.

‘Polygamy is here to stay’

Speaking ahead of the new season, Mseleku said the show’s continued success lies in its ability to reflect real-life challenges faced by many families.

“Polygamy is here to stay because it has become a reality in many people’s day-to-day lives. Shows like Mnakwethu create an opportunity for us to have honest conversations about these realities,” he said.

According to Mseleku, the themes explored on the show extend beyond polygamy and resonate with people from all walks of life.

“People in South Africa and around the world experience many of the same relationship challenges, whether they are in polygamous marriages or not. The emotions, family dynamics and life decisions featured on the show are relatable to many viewers.”

Different cultural perspectives this season

This season promises fresh perspectives as participants from different cultural backgrounds share their experiences of navigating polygamous relationships.

“What makes this season different is that viewers will see how different cultures approach polygamy and the challenges that come with it,” Mseleku explained.

As the man widely credited with bringing conversations about polygamy into the mainstream, Mseleku said he has witnessed changing attitudes over the years.

“There has been a significant shift. People are not completely against polygamy in the way they once were. Today, the conversation is more focused on affordability and whether a person can provide security and stability for their family.”

He added that many women are increasingly concerned about financial stability and emotional security rather than simply opposing the concept itself.

Throughout the series, Mseleku acts as a mediator when tensions flare, helping couples and families navigate difficult and often emotional discussions.

“My role is to listen, guide and help families communicate with one another. I try to create a space where everyone can express their feelings honestly and be heard.”

Relationships are more complex than people realise

Reflecting on the lessons he has learned after four seasons, Mseleku said relationships are far more complex than many people realise.

“While people’s desires and goals may be similar, their reasons for wanting to be in a marriage or a polygamous relationship can be very different. Everyone’s journey is unique.”

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding polygamy, he believes, is the perception that it is outdated.

“Many people view polygamy as a backward practice. I think some of the people who came before us did not always do justice to the concept, which has influenced how it is viewed today.”

For Mseleku, honesty remains the cornerstone of any successful relationship, regardless of whether it is monogamous or polygamous.

“Good communication, understanding and financial stability are essential. Both partners need to understand what is realistically affordable and sustainable for their family.”

As Mnakwethu enters its fifth season, Mseleku said he feels honoured to have helped shape the national conversation around polygamy.

“It has not been an easy journey and there have been challenges along the way. We have made mistakes, but the vision has always remained the same.”

Read More: Inside Mseleku’s parenting style, discipline, legacy, leading large family on screen

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