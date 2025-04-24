Music royalties campaign wants heads to roll over Samro’s R60m ‘graft’

A music royalties campaign dubbed “Now or Never” has made a call to the 25 000 members of the South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) to be part of the media conference to be held on Sunday.

This comes after Sunday World had published an explosive article two weeks ago, where Samro CEO and board members were accused of corruption by the businessman and member of the collection society, Owen Ndlovu.

Samro sued over R60m irregular payments

Ndlovu took Samro to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court over allegations that more than R60-million belonging to the members who are composers, musicians, publishers, and others was allegedly looted at the organisation under the watch of the management and board members.

The Now or Never convener, Tronix Madibe, said that the media conference is aimed at addressing challenges faced by the members. These include the demand from Samro to explain how R60-million was looted.

“You are invited to a critical press conference addressing corruption at Samro, the very institution that is supposed to protect our rights and royalties.

“This building belongs to you, the artists. It’s time we stand together and demand transparency, accountability, and justice. Let’s reclaim our voice and our legacy,” said Madibe.

Forensic report

Ndlovu, through his company, Away From Here Trading and Projects, trading as One Rights Management (ORM), took Samro to court. He stated the CEO and the board members had plundered more than R60-million meant for its artists.

ORM was a service provider for Samro. It was contracted to collect music data played by various radio stations, TV